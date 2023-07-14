×
Friday's Digital Daily: July 14, 2023

Tod’s Unveils New Boutique in Saint-Tropez

The unit carries the men's and women's accessories collections.

Tod's
The new Tod's store in Saint-Tropez courtesy of Tod's

TOD’S IN SAINT-TROPEZ: In time for the sun-kissed riviera holidays, Tod’s has opened a new boutique in Saint-Tropez.

Located in Rue François Sibilli, the decor of the boutique is linear and in sync with the sophisticated interiors of the brand’s stores, yet it has an unfussy and relaxed quality in tune with the French resort town.  

Several elements add character to the space, such as silver mirrors, Tod’s custom-made vitrines, suspended shelves with Travertino marble and details in the brand’s signature Vacchetta leather.

The new boutique carries the men’s and women’s accessories collections, ranging from the Di Bag and the Bubble Gommino, marked by supersized pebbles — a signature of the brand. The store also offers the exclusive customization services My Di Bag and My Gommino through initials or a special lettering in selected colors.

There are also a selection of T Timeless bags and and raffia sandals from the current Full Summer collection, together with this season’s Tod’s Riviera slip-on for men.

Inside the Tod’s store in Saint-Tropez.

There are eight Tod’s boutiques in France.

As reported, chairman and CEO Diego Della Valle touted the “outstanding” results at the Tod’s brand as he commented on the parent group’s 23.2 percent increase in revenues in the first quarter, which rose to 270.5 million euros, compared with 219.6 million euros in the same period the year before.

Sales of the Tod’s brand climbed 24.4 percent to 130.2 million euros in the first three months of the year.

Tod’s Group, which also includes the Roger Vivier, Hogan and Fay brands, is publicly listed in Milan.

In the first quarter, group retail sales rose 23.6 percent to 193 million euros, representing more than 70 percent of revenues.

As of March 31, the group comprised 333 directly operated stores and 89 franchised units, compared to 318 directly operated and 86 franchised stores at the end of March last year.

As reported, creative director Walter Chiapponi will exit the Tod’s brand after his spring 2024 show in Milan in September.

