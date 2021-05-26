NEW AT TOD’S: Tod’s SpA chairman and chief executive officer Diego Della Valle has increasingly been focusing on omnichannel distribution and communication across the board. In light of this, the Italian luxury group is adding a position: chief marketing and communication officer of the Tod’s brand. Tod’s has tapped Michele Giacalone to fill this role. He will be based in Milan, reporting to the brand’s general manager, Carlo Alberto Beretta.

Giacalone brings his extensive expertise in communications and marketing, after 10 years as managing director of KCD Paris. In that position, he was in charge of brands including Prada, Miu Miu, Valentino, Chloé and Maison Margiela, among others. Prior to this, he worked at Tommy Hilfiger and Alessandro Dell’Acqua.

As reported, commenting on Tod’s performance in the first three months of the year, Della Valle said “being aware of how crucial digital communication is, we are making important investments in assets and people to have a very strong and quality structure.” The company also appointed digital entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni as a member of the board, reaching out to a younger cluster of customers and to launch additional projects.

The Tod’s label reported sales of 76.7 million euros, up 5.5 percent compared to the same period last year. “We are very happy with the performance of the Tod’s brand and the excellent customer feedback on the new collections, which increasingly combine the DNA of craftsmanship and Italian lifestyle with creativity and innovation,” observed Della Valle.

The Tod’s Group, which includes the Roger Vivier, Hogan and Fay labels, has been at the center of much speculation over the past few weeks following LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s acquisition of additional shares in the company in April, reaching a 10 percent stake, as reported. According to Della Valle, “this operation consolidates the friendship” between himself, his family and the French group’s chief Bernard Arnault and his family, which has spanned over more 20 years. “We share the values of luxury, quality and products appeal. This may represent an excellent reason to consider further opportunities to be taken together in the future.”

LVMH increasing its stake in Tod’s last month immediately stirred speculation that the two groups might increase their cooperation — or that the further concentration of ownership in the hands of Della Valle and Arnault would make it easier for Tod’s to delist its shares and escape the glare of the stock market.