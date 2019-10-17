MILAN — Tod’s Group said Thursday it had appointed Walter Chiapponi creative director of the women’s and men’s collections of the brand. This confirms a WWD report earlier this month. Chiapponi’s first collection will bow with the fall 2020 season.

“Walter Chiapponi is a talented Italian creative who knows and is able to combine Tod’s Italian lifestyle with a touch of modernity, without ever losing sight of the high quality and craftsmanship that represents the brand’s DNA,” said the group’s president Diego Della Valle.

Chiapponi joins the company after working for years at Bottega Veneta with the brand’s former creative director, Tomas Maier. Carlo Alberto Beretta, a former Bottega Veneta chief executive officer, joined Tod’s in February as general manager of the brand, and is seen as a potential link with Chiapponi.

Chiapponi emphasized Tod’s representation of “excellence in the international panorama of Italian quality and style. Being able to contribute to the development of this Italian lifestyle is, for me, a challenge and a reason to be proud.”