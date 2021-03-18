POLI-BAG: Polimoda continues to forge ties with luxury companies as it aims to strenghten its educational offering.

After teaming with Salvatore Ferragamo and Valentino, among others, the Florence-based fashion and design institute unveiled a new collaboration with Tod’s on its new master’s degree in bag design.

Debuting in January 2022, the nine-month course will combine theory with practical activities, including master classes, workshops, visits to Tuscan production facilities and a dedicated project developed with Tod’s. The Italian luxury brand will also offer students an internship program.

“We are very proud to collaborate with Polimoda, one of the most important schools in fashion. Over this period of uncertainty, it is essential to support young creatives who believe in their future in fashion,” commented Carlo Alberto Beretta, Tod’s brand manager.

“The Tod’s Group has been supporting the next generation of designers by encouraging an exchange of ideas to help enhance their creativity,” he said.

Massimiliano Giornetti, who was named director of Polimoda last month succeeding Danilo Venturi in the role, said: “Bags and accessories are some of the products that best represent Made in Italy all over the world. As far as artisanal tradition and production excellence, our territory has no rivals and companies are increasingly seeking highly qualified candidates.”

Giornetti, who has headed the school’s fashion design department since 2019, added the institute is committed to train future fashion and luxury professionals through heritage know-how and innovation. “Thanks to this new partnership with Tod’s, we are giving students the invaluable opportunity to inherit the knowhow of a company that embodies Italian quality all over the world,” he offered.

Over the years, Polimoda has sealed several collaborations, including those with Ferragamo for its first master’s in shoe design; with Valentino on the master’s in bag design, and with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s Institut des Métiers d’Excellence for the Leather+ program, aimed at training leather goods artisans. In 2020, it teamed with Lineapelle, the organizer of the namesake tannery trade fair, to create an educational hub dedicated to leather at the school’s Scandicci unit, a stone’s throw from Florence.

In addition to the Scandicci outpost, Polimoda operates two other campuses, at Villa Favard in the heart of Florence and at the Manifattura Tabacchi, one of the city’s most impressive industrial monuments which dates back to the 1940s.

