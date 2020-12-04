TOD’S HELP: As designers young and established struggle with a global scenario impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, Tod’s is helping out with a new project.

The Italian luxury group quietly kicked off a collaboration with Central Saint Martins-University of the Arts last July, asking 33 young designers from the prestigious school to interpret one or more codes of the Tod’s brand.

Each student, chosen by Central Saint Martins, has been assigned a mentor — an expert from the media and fashion industries. Tod’s is not disclosing the names of the mentors for the time being.

The project was spearheaded by Tod’s Group chairman and chief executive officer Diego Della Valle and coordinated by Fabio Piras, course director of Central St. Martins MA Fashion Course. It will be presented in February during the next London Fashion Week through a digital exhibition.

“This is a beautiful project that supports the students and at the same time brings to Tod’s unusual and innovative points of view thanks to all the mentors that have helped us and thanks to Central St. Martins and to Fabio Piras for their precious contribution,” Della Valle said.

The collaboration with Central St. Martins is part of the Tod’s Academy, based at the brand’s headquarters in the Marche region, conceived with the goal to protect and extend Italian craftsmanship from generation to generation, blended with the creativity of young designers.