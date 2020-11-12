Tod’s Shares Soar After 9M Results

UP AND UP: Tod’s SpA shares closed up 9.62 percent to 23.02 euros on Thursday in Milan, following encouraging signs of recovery in the results from the Italian luxury group released a day earlier.

As reported, double-digit growth in China in the third quarter and very strong gains in the group’s e-commerce channel stirred Diego Della Valle, chairman and chief executive officer of the Tod’s Group, to say he was “convinced that, after these moments [hurt by the pandemic],” the company “will be able to perform very well, thanks to the strength of its brands, the excellent quality of its products, the skills of its management teams and the solidity of its capital structure.”