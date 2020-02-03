TOKYO BOUND: Tod’s is writing another chapter of T Factory, a project launched in 2018 with the goal to drop more collections throughout the year, as well as capsules and limited editions.
Following collaborations with Alessandro Dell’Acqua in 2018 and Alber Elbaz in 2019, the brand has teamed with Maiko Kurogouchi, the designer behind Japanese label Mame Kurogouchi, who created an exclusive ready-to-wear and accessories capsule. The collection will be available in Japan and in selected Tod’s stores worldwide starting from March.
Kurogouchi, who shows at Paris Fashion Week, established the Mame Kurogouchi brand in 2010. In 2014, Kurogouchi scooped the best new designer prize at the Mainichi Fashion Grand Prix Shiseido Sponsorship Awards and in 2017 was the recipient of the Fashion Prize of Tokyo.
Last September, the designer debuted sandals developed in collaboration with Tod’s on her spring 2020 catwalk.
The Mame Kurogouchi brand is available in a wide range of Japanese retailers, as well as at a selection of luxury international stores, including Liberty London, Matchesfashion, Selfridges, Antonioli and Joyce.