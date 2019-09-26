GIVING BACK: Tod’s revealed on Thursday it is contributing to FAI, The National Trust for Italy, in its restoration of the hill that inspired the poem “The Infinite” by Giacomo Leopardi in the early 1800s. The project also involves the Orchard of the Nuns on the same hill with the goal of promoting the Recanati hamlet, Leopardi’s birthplace, and the Marche region, which is home to Tod’s headquarters. Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella visited the site that day.

In December 2017, Tod’s unveiled a 21,600-square-foot shoe manufacturing plant in Arquata del Tronto in the Marche to support the area, which was hard hit by a deadly earthquake in August 2016.

Tod’s own headquarters in Casette d’Ete are located 68 miles away from Arquata del Tronto, in a region that is a historic footwear manufacturing hub.

The earthquake killed almost 300 people in Central Italy , including 51 in Arquata del Tronto.

Over the years, Tod’s has devoted 1 percent of its net profit to activities to support the territory. Tod’s chairman and chief executive officer Diego Della Valle’s most public effort to support the country so far has been the restoration of the Colosseum in Rome. In 2010, he revealed he was pledging 25 million euros for the works. He is also engaged in several initiatives including the education of children in need in the Barra district in Naples, supporting Save the Children in its “Punti Luce” project, and has collaborated with the Patrignano community. In addition, Tod’s is a founding member of the Teatro alla Scala Foundation and has for years supported the PAC, the contemporary art museum in Milan, where the brand holds its shows.