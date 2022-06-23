×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: June 23, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Givenchy Men’s Spring 2023

Fashion

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons Summer

Fashion

Chanel Will Stage a Fashion Show in Dakar, Senegal

Tod’s Doubles Down on China With Xiao Zhan Capsule

In the three months ended March 31, due to strict COVID-19 rules, China was the only region that was lagging behind.

Chinese actor and Tod's brand ambassador
Chinese actor and Tod's brand ambassador Xiao Zhan stars in campaign, promoting his first capsule collection with the Italian brand. Courtesy

Tod’s has teamed up with its brand ambassador Xiao Zhan on their first capsule collection, in a bid to boost the brand’s presence among the popular actor’s large fan base in China.

The “Tod‘s for XZ” capsule, featuring bags, shoes and accessories, designed by brand creative director Walter Chiapponi, takes cues from the keywords “Together” and “Tomorrow,” represented by the brand’s signature T logo, with color inspired by the blue sea and hibiscus flower.

The announcement, with campaign images of Xiao sporting items from the capsule, amassed more than 2.4 million likes, 420,000 comments and more than half a million shares on Xiao’s Weibo post within hours on Thursday, while the dedicated hashtag for the capsule “Be Together, For Tomorrow” has logged more than 30 million impressions.

The capsule is available on the brand’s website, as well as online stores on Tmall, JD.com and WeChat mini-program.

Related Galleries

Chinese actor and Tod's brand ambassador Xiao Zhan stars in campaign, promoting his first capsule collection with the Italian brand.
Chinese actor and Tod’s brand ambassador Xiao Zhan stars in the campaign, promoting his first capsule collection with the Italian brand. Courtesy

The capsule signals Tod’s ambition to bring its China business back on track.

In the most recent quarter, due to strict COVID-19 rules, China was the only region that was lagging behind, while all other product categories and geographic regions delivered double-digit growth for Tod’s Group, which also includes Hogan, Fay and Roger Vivier.

Emilio Macellari, the group’s chief financial officer, expected that sales declines could potentially be as much as 40 percent in the second quarter. But with Shanghai gradually reopening, the company would revise those projections.

With around 31 million followers on Weibo, Xiao is a member of the Chinese boy group X Nine. He shot to fame in 2019 with his performance in the TV drama “The Untamed,” which is now available on Netflix worldwide.

The actor was at the center of a cyberbullying storm back in 2019. A fan fiction, depicting a pedophiliac female sex worker named after him in a sexual relationship with a minor named Wang Yibo, his costar in “The Untamed,” caused outrage among his fans. Some of his fans rallied like-minded people to report the fiction, resulting in the site Archive of Our Own, which was hosting the novel, being banned by China’s Great Firewall.

Simultaneously, the fan fiction created backlash against Xiao and drew on the intersections of cancel culture, homophobia, censorship and reporting culture on social media in China, culminating in the cyberbullying of him. Consequently, he lost many brand endorsements and was forced to issue an apology for the actions of his fans.

The actor laid low for more than a year before he was appointed a brand ambassador of Tod’s, Zenith and Gucci last year. He is now also the face of JD.com, Li-Ning, Tencent Video and Budweiser.

RELATED:

Gucci Taps Xiao Zhan as Brand Ambassador to Boost Sales in China

Tod’s Names Walter Chiapponi Creative Director
Tod's, Xiao Zhan Create Their First

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Tod's, Xiao Zhan Create Their First

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Tod's, Xiao Zhan Create Their First

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Tod's, Xiao Zhan Create Their First

Hot Summer Bags

Tod's, Xiao Zhan Create Their First

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Tod's, Xiao Zhan Create Their First

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Tod's, Xiao Zhan Create Their First

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Tod's, Xiao Zhan Create Their First

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Tod's, Xiao Zhan Create Their First

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tod's, Xiao Zhan Create Their First

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tod's, Xiao Zhan Create Their First

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Tod's, Xiao Zhan Create Their First

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tod's, Xiao Zhan Create Their First

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tod's, Xiao Zhan Create Their First

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tod's, Xiao Zhan Create Their First

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tod's, Xiao Zhan Create Their First

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tod's, Xiao Zhan Create Their First

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Tod's, Xiao Zhan Create Their First

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Tod's, Xiao Zhan Create Their First

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Tod's, Xiao Zhan Create Their First

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Tod's, Xiao Zhan Create Their First

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Tod's, Xiao Zhan Create Their First

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Tod's, Xiao Zhan Create Their First

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Tod's, Xiao Zhan Create Their First

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Tod's, Xiao Zhan Create Their First

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Tod's, Xiao Zhan Create Their First

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Tod's, Xiao Zhan Create Their First

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Tod's, Xiao Zhan Create Their First

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Tod's, Xiao Zhan Create Their First

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Tod's, Xiao Zhan Create Their First

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Tod's, Xiao Zhan Create Their First

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Tod's, Xiao Zhan Create Their First

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Tod's, Xiao Zhan Create Their First

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Tod's, Xiao Zhan Create Their First

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Tod's, Xiao Zhan Create Their First

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Tod's, Xiao Zhan Create Their First

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Tod's, Xiao Zhan Create Their First

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Tod's, Xiao Zhan Create Their First

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Tod's, Xiao Zhan Create Their First

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Tod's, Xiao Zhan Create Their First

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Tod's, Xiao Zhan Create Their First

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Tod's, Xiao Zhan Create Their First

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Tod's, Xiao Zhan Create Their First

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Tod's, Xiao Zhan Create Their First

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad