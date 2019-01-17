GOLDEN TICKET: London-based designer Tolu Coker has been awarded Fashion Scout’s Merit Award. Coker will be granted 20,000 pounds, which will go toward expanding her business, and a fully sponsored runway show under the Fashion Scout program taking place during London Fashion Week, which runs from Feb. 14 to 19.

Previous winners of the award include Phoebe English, David Koma, Katie Roberts-Wood of Roberts|Wood and Eudon Choi.

“It came as a surprise to hear that I’ve won but also a challenge preparing for a debut show because I’m a one-woman band. It’s such an honor and it’s come at such an important time because storytelling is such an integral part of my brand,” the designer said.

Coker’s label champions sustainability — she is known for using upcycled denim, leather and recycled plastic scraps in her collection, which features bold embroidery and textures.

She has already racked up a roster of high-profile clients, with the likes of Rihanna, Demi Lovato and Emili Sandé wearing her pieces.

“Tolu’s brand was an easy decision for the judging panel to award Merit to, due to her originality and exciting concept of implementing past generations and dual cultures into her work,” said Martyn Roberts, founder and creative director of Fashion Scout.