Tom Brady Announces “Brady Blue”

TRUE BLUE: Buccaneers fan or not, one must admit that Tom Brady has a certain way of executing things — whether that is on the playing field or in the business world.

With that in mind, why should his fashion pursuits be any different? The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has teamed up with the Pantone Color Institute to create what is being billed as “Brady Blue” for his soon-to-debut signature clothing company.

It isn’t the same blue of his former New England Patriots — nor is it the color of his eyes. This custom color is “a bold blue” that is meant “to embolden the next generation to reach new heights,” according to Brady Blue-related press material.

Needless to say, it is meant to exude strength and confidence, but that is true of some of the other stalwarts in the blue family in color theorists speech. It is also meant to relay “an intensity emblematic of Tom Brady’s self-determination and commitment to precious.” But the 44-year-old did recently collect another all-time National Football League record by becoming the all-time leader for completions with his 700th career touchdown pass against the Buffalo Bills earlier this month.

Dao-Yi Chow, creative director of the enterprising quarterback’s new collection, said that working with “the best-in-class talent is part of the foundation of BRADY.” Cofounded by Brady and Jens Grede, the company is nearing its first drop. Chow co-designs the collection. Brady selected 10 NCAA and just-drafted athletes to star in the brand’s advertising. As an internationally renowned model, Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen surely understands the power of branding and the right color choice.

A glimpse of Brady Blue. Courtesy of Pantone

The athletic-leaning apparel debuts on Jan. 12 on its e-commerce site. It will be offered in select Nordstrom stores and on the retailer’s site starting on Jan. 19. Football fans and other admirers, who just can’t wait, can enlist for early access on Brady’s site. His followers, who are still smarting from the Buccaneers’ loss to the New Orleans Saints last weekend, can try to take refuge in “Man in the Arena: Tom Brady” on ESPN+.