Tom Brady Launching Men’s Wear Apparel Brand

NFL legend Tom Brady is launching a men’s wear brand called Brady.

The six-time Super Bowl winner has partnered on the L.A.-based venture with cofounder Jens Grede and designer Dao-Yi Chow.

With a little help from his wife, model and eco-activist Gisele Bündchen, Brady’s style has evolved over the last 15 years from clean-cut college boy to cozy Ugg campaign star to Tom Ford sophisticated.

(There was also that more controversial Versace black tuxedo with gold embroidered collar, matched to Bundchen’s gown, from the 2018 Met Gala. The couple do love a coordinated fashion moment.)

Even as he moved from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year, Brady has remained a brand favorite, re-upping deals with Under Armour, IWC Schaffhausen and Aston Martin.

Meanwhile, Grede has already built three successful fashion brands from the ground up, all with a pop culture bent: wife Emma Grede’s Good American denim with Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West’s inclusive lingerie line Skims and the Frame men’s and women’s contemporary brand with cofounder Erik Torstensson. Revenues between the three brands are expected to reach $500 million in 2021, Grede told WWD in June.

Chow is cofounder of the late streetwear label Public School New York, which racked up several CFDA awards in its day, as well as the International Woolmark Award in 2015. He and designer Maxwell Osbourne also had a two-year stint with DKNY. Most recently, Chow has been the creative director of Italian heritage sportswear brand Sergio Tacchini.

Three years in development, Brady uses “advanced fabrications and more sustainable practices to create an intelligently designed and highly engineered collection for optimal performance on and off the field,” according to press materials.

The brand will be sold direct-to-consumer at Bradybrand.com. The official launch will be in December with the first drop featuring a range of product from the “Train” and “Live” collections.