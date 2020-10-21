Ever wanted to own a piece of Tom Brady? Well, Fanatics will give you that chance.

The largest seller of officially licensed sports merchandise and memorabilia has signed an exclusive, long-term deal with the six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback to join its roster of athletes in Fanatics Authentic, its memorabilia and collectibles division.

Under the terms of the deal, Fanatics will become the sole distributor of Brady’s full assortment of autographs, collectibles and memorabilia. It will also feature a significantly expanded collection of Buccaneers products, including footballs, helmets, and jerseys. Brady, who had played his whole career with the New England Patriots, joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. Fanatics said that as part of the deal it will also offer a selection of special items, including a select number of game-used items, from Brady’s first season in Tampa Bay.

“Fanatics is a brand synonymous with authenticity, in both the merchandise they provide and the timeless memories they create that go well beyond a jersey or a football,” Brady said. “Michael Rubin and Fanatics have been great partners throughout the All In Challenge, and I’m proud to be aligned with a company that is creating these types of genuine connections for people all over the world.”

Rubin, Fanatics’ founder and executive chairman, had cofounded the digital fundraiser, the All In Challenge, during the pandemic to feed the needy and support COVID-19 relief. The initiative has raised nearly $60 million and has been embraced by everyone from Ariana Grande to Tiger Woods.

Brady has consistently been among the top-selling memorabilia and merchandise athletes across the Fanatics’ network. He was also an integral member of the All In Challenge, where several hundred celebrities offered up items or experiences to be auctioned off for the cause. Brady donated game-used items from his first game in Tampa Bay and a future VIP home game package that fetched $800,000.

“Quite simply, Tom Brady is one of the greatest athletes the sports world has ever seen, and it’s an honor to welcome him to the Fanatics team,” said Fanatics executive vice president Victor Shaffer. “His worldwide popularity has skyrocketed throughout the years, and he has built an incredibly loyal fan base that is now expanding in his latest move to Tampa Bay. We look forward to creating an amazing shopping experience for his fans, including the widest assortment of his officially licensed items ever offered.”