A Look at Tom Brady’s Style Over the Years

Tom Brady’s clothing line is approaching its official launch.

His brand, called Brady, has apparently been more than three years in the making and involved the help of Jens Grede and designer Dao-Yi Chow on the Los Angeles-based venture.

Grede has helped build successful brands such as Good American, Skims and Frame, while Chow co-founded the streetwear label Public School New York and previously worked for DKNY. Most recently, Chow has been the creative director of Italian heritage sportswear brand Sergio Tacchini.

With the help of big names in the fashion industry, including his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, the athletic-leaning apparel is sure to make a splash when it debuts Wednesday on its e-commerce website.

Cade McNamara, Tom Brady and Andrew Fenty in looks from the Brady collection. Courtesy Photo

Throughout his two-decade career in the National Football League, the 44-year-old has cemented himself as arguably the greatest quarterback in the sport’s history, leading both the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his current team, to Super Bowl championships.

Naturally, as a big-name athlete, Brady’s style off-field has to remain as cool and collected as his on-field playing style. With a little help from Bündchen, Brady’s grasp on fashion has evolved over the last 15 years from clean-cut college boy to cozy Ugg campaign star to Tom Ford sophisticated.

Over the years, Brady has landed deals with labels such as Under Armour, Ugg and Tag Heuer. He also launched TB12, his holistic fitness and nutrition program. (Brady’s jersey number is 12.)

Though he has always been able to stand out on his own, it definitely helps to have one of the most recognizable faces by your side at every major event. Some of the power couple’s most stylish moments have been at none other than the coveted annual Met Gala, where they love a coordinated fashion look.

From his oversized leather jackets to his turtleneck moments to his short-lived man bun, WWD takes a look at how Brady has elevated his style year after year.

Click through the gallery above to see Tom Brady’s best fashion moments over the years.

READ MORE HERE:

Tom Brady Announces ‘Brady Blue’

Tom Brady’s Brand Taps College Athletes for First Campaign

Tom Brady Launching Men’s Wear Apparel Brand