Tom Brady to Focus on Giving Back, Business Ventures in Retirement

Tom Brady will now have a lot more time on his hands to promote his newly launched Brady Brand.

On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who is 44, officially confirmed what has been feverishly reported as fact for the past two days — that he’s hanging up his spikes after a storied 22-year career in the National Football League.

The news comes a little more than a week after Brady and the Bucs failed to advance in the NFL playoffs, keeping him from vying for an eighth Super Bowl win. Enterprising off the field, Brady has a bevy of business pursuits beyond his signature brand including TB12 Sports that he now has more time to dedicate to. In 2020 he teamed up with former NFL rival Michael Strahan to start the sports media venture Religion of Sports.

Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen is a powerhouse rainmaker in her own right. While Brady’s net worth is reportedly in the range of $250 million, Bundchen’s is said to be worth $400 million. In 1998, she made her London Fashion Week debut courtesy of Alexander McQueen in his “rain show.” The designer anointed her “The Body” and her bookings rocketed. In 2000, she landed a multimillion dollar contract with Victoria’s Secret. The Brazilian model, who exited IMG Models last year after 21 years, has appeared on more than 1,200 magazine covers.

Brady broke the news on his social media accounts Tuesday morning, writing a long post that he has “always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition — if a 100 percent competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t be a success….This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Brady went on to say that he’s “done a lot of reflecting the past week,” and said his teammates, coaches, fellow competitors and fans deserve 100 percent of him, “but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

He thanked his Buccaneers teammates, the fans, the city of Tampa, the team’s owners and coaches, his agent and others in the long, emotional post. He ended by giving his wife and his three children, Jack, Benny and Vivi, credit for their “selflessness” in supporting his career and allowing him to “reach new heights professionally.”

And while he said he will miss playing, he believes his future is bright. He singled out the businesses he has cofounded: Brady Brand and TB12Sports and Autograph, and said he’s “excited to continue to help build and grow” these businesses. “I am going to take it day by day,” he concluded. “I know for sure I want to spend a lot of time giving to others and trying to enrich other people’s lives, just as so many have done for me.”

Brady won’t be searching for things to keep him busy, that’s for sure. In addition to his TB12 Sports performance and wellness business and Autograph, an NFT platform, Brady last month launched his apparel brand, simply called Brady. It is a joint venture with Jens Grede of Skims fame that is designed by Public School cofounder Dao-Yi Chow, who serves as creative director.

In addition, he is an ambassador for Under Armour, IWC Watches and other high-profile brands. Not afraid to take a few fashion chances here and there, Brady’s endorsement of IFG footwear raised a few eyebrows with the NFL crowd but more stylish shoppers were at ease with that comfort-driven choice. Brady ended his Ugg spokesperson role in 2016. A company spokesperson said Tuesday, “Despite us parting ways with the NFL legend, Tom will always be part of the Ugg family.”