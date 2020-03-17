It didn’t come as a huge surprise Tuesday morning when Tom Brady, the New England Patriots quarterback, revealed on Instagram that he would not return to the team for the 2020 season. It had been rumored for months that Brady, who had been with the Patriots for 20 years, would exit after the two could not come to an agreement on a contract extension at the end of last season. As a result, he will test the free agent market to see which other teams might be interested in signing him. That process officially begins Wednesday and the top contenders include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Over the years, the athlete, who has a propensity for Tom Ford suits and a supermodel wife, has amassed quite a few sponsorships with everyone from Under Armour to Uggs. Most recently, he’s been associated with IWC Schaffhausen, the Swiss luxury time maker owned by Compagnie Financière Richemont, as well as Aston Martin.

And while it’s unknown where he may end up in terms of his football future, the 42-year-old will undoubtedly still continue to be a megastar.

On Tuesday, Under Armour, which signed Brady as an ambassador back in 2010, said its relationship with the athlete “remains unchanged.” Ditto for IWC, which inked a deal with him last summer and said it “is still a partner of Tom’s.”

Uggs, who worked with Brady in 2010 through 2016 to promote its men’s line, said that while he is “no longer a spokesmodel for our men’s line, he is still and will always be a member of the Ugg family.”

Brady said in his Instagram post that he has “nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England,” but his “football journey will take place elsewhere.”