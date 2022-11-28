Tom Daley Gets Embellished With Bows in Tanner Fletcher Suit at Gay Times Honors 2022

Tom Daley attended the 2022 Gay Times Honors in London on Nov. 25 in a chic ensemble. The Olympic athlete, who was honored at the event, wore a two-piece Tanner Fletcher look from the spring 2023 collection.

The details of the outfit included a cream-colored blazer suit jacket and matching pants, which were each adorned with baby blue ribbons tied into bows.

To coordinate the look, Daley wore a pair of platform boots embellished with a silver buckles on the sides. For accessories, the diver wore a white pearl necklace, silver midi rings and toted a Self-Portrait baby blue top-handle bag with a crystal bow.

Daley worked with longtime stylist James Yardley, who has outfitted Hannah Waddingham, Sebastian Croft and Kathryn Drysdale.

The Olympic champion’s husband, Dustin Lance Black, accompanied Daley in a velvet suit from Tanner Fletcher’s spring 2023 collection, which featured black trim.

Daley received the Gay Times Honors Change-maker Award. Daley has been a longtime advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, from his involvement in human rights organizations such as Kaleidoscope Trust; his 2022 BBC documentary titled “Illegal To Be Me,” which focused on LGBTQ+ athletes; and making history by jogging into the Alexander Stadium at the 2022 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony.

Along with advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, Daley is making further ventures into the fashion and beauty industry. In June, Daley collaborated with Ami Paris, releasing two sweaters that symbolized gay pride to be auctioned off and sold as non-fungible tokens, with the proceeds going to the Kaleidoscope Trust charity. In October, Daley was announced as beauty retailer Rimmel’s first global male ambassador.

The Gay Times Honors, sponsored by Meta Quest, recognizes the people and organizations who have made a profound impact in supporting the LGBTQ+ community in the last year. The event, hosted by drag performers Gottmik and Violet Chachk, included star-studded performances by Tove Lo, Cat Burns and Greg Queen.