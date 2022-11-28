×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: November 28, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

At Gucci, Personal Vision, Business Opportunities at Crossroads

Business

Black Friday Weekend Gives Retailers Hope, No Guarantees on Days Ahead

Fashion

Couturier Renato Balestra Dies at 98

Tom Daley Gets Embellished With Bows in Tanner Fletcher Suit at Gay Times Honors 2022

The Olympic champion received the Gay Times Honor for Change-maker award.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Tom Daley receives the 'Changemaker' award onstage during the GAY TIMES Honours Awards 2022 held at Magazine London on November 25, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for GAY TIMES)
Tom Daley at the Gay Times Honors on Nov. 25 in London. Getty Images for Gay Times

Tom Daley attended the 2022 Gay Times Honors in London on Nov. 25 in a chic ensemble. The Olympic athlete, who was honored at the event, wore a two-piece Tanner Fletcher look from the spring 2023 collection.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Tom Daleyposes during a portrait session at the GAY TIMES Honours Awards 2022, held at Magazine London on November 25, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for GAY TIMES)
Tom Daley at the Gay Times Honors on Nov. 25 in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f

The details of the outfit included a cream-colored blazer suit jacket and matching pants, which were each adorned with baby blue ribbons tied into bows.

To coordinate the look, Daley wore a pair of platform boots embellished with a silver buckles on the sides. For accessories, the diver wore a white pearl necklace, silver midi rings and toted a Self-Portrait baby blue top-handle bag with a crystal bow.

Related Galleries

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Tom Daley poses during a portrait session at the GAY TIMES Honours Awards 2022, held at Magazine London on November 25, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for GAY TIMES)
Tom Daley at the Gay Times Honors on Nov. 25 in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f

Daley worked with longtime stylist James Yardley, who has outfitted Hannah Waddingham, Sebastian Croft and Kathryn Drysdale.

The Olympic champion’s husband, Dustin Lance Black, accompanied Daley in a velvet suit from Tanner Fletcher’s spring 2023 collection, which featured black trim.

Daley received the Gay Times Honors Change-maker Award. Daley has been a longtime advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, from his involvement in human rights organizations such as Kaleidoscope Trust; his 2022 BBC documentary titled “Illegal To Be Me,” which focused on LGBTQ+ athletes; and making history by jogging into the Alexander Stadium at the 2022 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Dustin Lance Black and Tom Daley pose during a portrait session at the GAY TIMES Honours Awards 2022, held at Magazine London on November 25, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for GAY TIMES)
Tom Daley at the Gay Times Honors on Nov. 25 in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f

Along with advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, Daley is making further ventures into the fashion and beauty industry. In June, Daley collaborated with Ami Paris, releasing two sweaters that symbolized gay pride to be auctioned off and sold as non-fungible tokens, with the proceeds going to the Kaleidoscope Trust charity. In October, Daley was announced as beauty retailer Rimmel’s first global male ambassador.

The Gay Times Honors, sponsored by Meta Quest, recognizes the people and organizations who have made a profound impact in supporting the LGBTQ+ community in the last year. The event, hosted by drag performers Gottmik and Violet Chachk, included star-studded performances by Tove Lo, Cat Burns and Greg Queen.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Tom Daley Wears Bow-Embellished Suit at Gay Times Honors Awards 2022

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Tom Daley Wears Bow-Embellished Suit at Gay Times Honors Awards 2022

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Tom Daley Wears Bow-Embellished Suit at Gay Times Honors Awards 2022

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Tom Daley Wears Bow-Embellished Suit at Gay Times Honors Awards 2022

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Tom Daley Wears Bow-Embellished Suit at Gay Times Honors Awards 2022

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Tom Daley Wears Bow-Embellished Suit at Gay Times Honors Awards 2022

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Tom Daley Wears Bow-Embellished Suit at Gay Times Honors Awards 2022

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Tom Daley Wears Bow-Embellished Suit at Gay Times Honors Awards 2022

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Tom Daley Wears Bow-Embellished Suit at Gay Times Honors Awards 2022

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Tom Daley Wears Bow-Embellished Suit at Gay Times Honors Awards 2022

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Tom Daley Wears Bow-Embellished Suit at Gay Times Honors Awards 2022

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Tom Daley Wears Bow-Embellished Suit at Gay Times Honors Awards 2022

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Tom Daley Wears Bow-Embellished Suit at Gay Times Honors Awards 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Tom Daley Wears Bow-Embellished Suit at Gay Times Honors Awards 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Tom Daley Wears Bow-Embellished Suit at Gay Times Honors Awards 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Tom Daley Wears Bow-Embellished Suit at Gay Times Honors Awards 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Tom Daley Wears Bow-Embellished Suit at Gay Times Honors Awards 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Tom Daley Wears Bow-Embellished Suit at Gay Times Honors Awards 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Tom Daley Wears Bow-Embellished Suit at Gay Times Honors Awards 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Tom Daley Wears Bow-Embellished Suit at Gay Times Honors Awards 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Tom Daley Wears Bow-Embellished Suit at Gay Times Honors Awards 2022

Hot Summer Bags

Tom Daley Wears Bow-Embellished Suit at Gay Times Honors Awards 2022

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Tom Daley Wears Bow-Embellished Suit at Gay Times Honors Awards 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Tom Daley Wears Bow-Embellished Suit at Gay Times Honors Awards 2022

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Tom Daley Wears Bow-Embellished Suit at Gay Times Honors Awards 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Tom Daley Wears Bow-Embellished Suit at Gay Times Honors Awards 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tom Daley Wears Bow-Embellished Suit at Gay Times Honors Awards 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tom Daley Wears Bow-Embellished Suit at Gay Times Honors Awards 2022

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Tom Daley Wears Bow-Embellished Suit at Gay Times Honors Awards 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tom Daley Wears Bow-Embellished Suit at Gay Times Honors Awards 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tom Daley Wears Bow-Embellished Suit at Gay Times Honors Awards 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tom Daley Wears Bow-Embellished Suit at Gay Times Honors Awards 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tom Daley Wears Bow-Embellished Suit at Gay Times Honors Awards 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tom Daley Wears Bow-Embellished Suit at Gay Times Honors Awards 2022

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Tom Daley Wears Bow-Embellished Suit at Gay Times Honors Awards 2022

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Tom Daley Wears Bow-Embellished Suit at Gay Times Honors Awards 2022

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Tom Daley Wears Bow-Embellished Suit at Gay Times Honors Awards 2022

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Tom Daley Wears Bow-Embellished Suit at Gay Times Honors Awards 2022

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Tom Daley Wears Bow-Embellished Suit at Gay Times Honors Awards 2022

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Tom Daley Wears Bow-Embellished Suit at Gay Times Honors Awards 2022

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Tom Daley Wears Bow-Embellished Suit at Gay Times Honors Awards 2022

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Tom Daley Wears Bow-Embellished Suit at Gay Times Honors Awards 2022

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad