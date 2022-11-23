Tom Daley Gives ‘Today’ Show Hosts Lessons in Knitting in Sleeveless Sweater He Made Himself

Tom Daley appeared as a guest on the “Today” show in a vibrant knitted sweater on Tuesday in New York. Promoting the launch of his new knitting and crochet book, the British Olympian diver wore a mock neck sleeveless sweater that he made himself.

(L-R): Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer and Tom Daley. Courtesy of NBC

The sleeveless sweater featured a mock neck and a series of orange, lavender, pink and green asymmetrical stripes throughout. He coordinated the look with a pair of blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Daley’s “Made with Love” book, which was release in October, is a step-by-step guide to all things knitting and crocheting, including patterns for making size-inclusive garments, gifts, homeware and accessories.

During the show, Daley attempted to teach the hosts how to knit.

The athlete, who is the first British diver to earn four Olympic medals, first gained viral notoriety for his hobby after being seen knitting a sweater on the sidelines of one of his matches at the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

The attention earned him a collaboration with luxury menswear brand Ami Paris in June that featured two colorful sweaters in celebration of Pride month. The proceeds for the partnership went to Kaleidoscope Trust, a charity based in the U.K. that fights for the human rights of LGBTQ+ people across the commonwealth.

In July, Daley was awarded an OBE, also known as the Order of the British Empire, by now-King Charles during an Investiture Ceremony at Windsor Castle. The medal, which is the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, was presented to the Olympian for his efforts in fighting for LGBTQ+ rights and charitable contributions.

In October, he was named as Rimmel’s first-ever global male ambassador, appearing as the face of the beauty brand’s Match Perfection Foundation franchise.