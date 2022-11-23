×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 23, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Sephora Names New CEO: Guillaume Motte

Fashion

Alessandro Michele Is Exiting Gucci, Sources Say

Accessories

Why Own a Diamond Ring When You Can Rent One?

Tom Daley Gives ‘Today’ Show Hosts Lessons in Knitting in Sleeveless Sweater He Made Himself

The Olympic gold medalist was on the show to promote his recent knitting and crochet book, "Made With Love."

TODAY -- Pictured: Tom Daley and Dylan Dreyer on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)
Tom Daley on the "Today" show on Tuesday. Courtney of NBC

Tom Daley appeared as a guest on the “Today” show in a vibrant knitted sweater on Tuesday in New York. Promoting the launch of his new knitting and crochet book, the British Olympian diver wore a mock neck sleeveless sweater that he made himself.

TODAY -- Pictured: Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer and Tom Daley on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

(L-R): Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer and Tom Daley.

Courtesy of NBC

The sleeveless sweater featured a mock neck and a series of orange, lavender, pink and green asymmetrical stripes throughout. He coordinated the look with a pair of blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Daley’s “Made with Love” book, which was release in October, is a step-by-step guide to all things knitting and crocheting, including patterns for making size-inclusive garments, gifts, homeware and accessories.

Related Galleries

During the show, Daley attempted to teach the hosts how to knit.

The athlete, who is the first British diver to earn four Olympic medals, first gained viral notoriety for his hobby after being seen knitting a sweater on the sidelines of one of his matches at the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

TODAY -- Pictured: Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer and Tom Daley on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

(L-R): Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer and Tom Daley.

Courtesy of NBC

The attention earned him a collaboration with luxury menswear brand Ami Paris in June that featured two colorful sweaters in celebration of Pride month. The proceeds for the partnership went to Kaleidoscope Trust, a charity based in the U.K. that fights for the human rights of LGBTQ+ people across the commonwealth.

In July, Daley was awarded an OBE, also known as the Order of the British Empire, by now-King Charles during an Investiture Ceremony at Windsor Castle. The medal, which is the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, was presented to the Olympian for his efforts in fighting for LGBTQ+ rights and charitable contributions.

In October, he was named as Rimmel’s first-ever global male ambassador, appearing as the face of the beauty brand’s Match Perfection Foundation franchise.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Tom Daley Wears Sweater he Knitted Himself on "Today"

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Tom Daley Wears Sweater he Knitted Himself on "Today"

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Tom Daley Wears Sweater he Knitted Himself on "Today"

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Tom Daley Wears Sweater he Knitted Himself on "Today"

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Tom Daley Wears Sweater he Knitted Himself on "Today"

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Tom Daley Wears Sweater he Knitted Himself on "Today"

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Tom Daley Wears Sweater he Knitted Himself on "Today"

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Tom Daley Wears Sweater he Knitted Himself on "Today"

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Tom Daley Wears Sweater he Knitted Himself on "Today"

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Tom Daley Wears Sweater he Knitted Himself on "Today"

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Tom Daley Wears Sweater he Knitted Himself on "Today"

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Tom Daley Wears Sweater he Knitted Himself on "Today"

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Tom Daley Wears Sweater he Knitted Himself on "Today"

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Tom Daley Wears Sweater he Knitted Himself on "Today"

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Tom Daley Wears Sweater he Knitted Himself on "Today"

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Tom Daley Wears Sweater he Knitted Himself on "Today"

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Tom Daley Wears Sweater he Knitted Himself on "Today"

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Tom Daley Wears Sweater he Knitted Himself on "Today"

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Tom Daley Wears Sweater he Knitted Himself on "Today"

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Tom Daley Wears Sweater he Knitted Himself on "Today"

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Tom Daley Wears Sweater he Knitted Himself on "Today"

Hot Summer Bags

Tom Daley Wears Sweater he Knitted Himself on "Today"

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Tom Daley Wears Sweater he Knitted Himself on "Today"

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Tom Daley Wears Sweater he Knitted Himself on "Today"

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Tom Daley Wears Sweater he Knitted Himself on "Today"

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Tom Daley Wears Sweater he Knitted Himself on "Today"

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tom Daley Wears Sweater he Knitted Himself on "Today"

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tom Daley Wears Sweater he Knitted Himself on "Today"

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Tom Daley Wears Sweater he Knitted Himself on "Today"

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tom Daley Wears Sweater he Knitted Himself on "Today"

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tom Daley Wears Sweater he Knitted Himself on "Today"

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tom Daley Wears Sweater he Knitted Himself on "Today"

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tom Daley Wears Sweater he Knitted Himself on "Today"

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tom Daley Wears Sweater he Knitted Himself on "Today"

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Tom Daley Wears Sweater he Knitted Himself on "Today"

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Tom Daley Wears Sweater he Knitted Himself on "Today"

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Tom Daley Wears Sweater he Knitted Himself on "Today"

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Tom Daley Wears Sweater he Knitted Himself on "Today"

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Tom Daley Wears Sweater he Knitted Himself on "Today"

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Tom Daley Wears Sweater he Knitted Himself on "Today"

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Tom Daley Wears Sweater he Knitted Himself on "Today"

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Tom Daley Wears Sweater he Knitted Himself on "Today"

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad