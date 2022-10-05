Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global Male Ambassador

Tom Daley is celebrating a milestone with his latest role.

The Olympic diver was tapped by Rimmel to be the beauty brand’s first global male ambassador. Daley will be the face of the Rimmel Match Perfection Foundation franchise, which is also fronted by model Adwoa Aboah. Daley joins a list of Rimmel ambassadors that includes Cara Delevingne, Kate Moss, Georgia May Jagger and Rita Ora.

“I’m delighted to be Rimmel’s first global male ambassador,” Daley said in a statement. “Regardless of gender, everyone should be able to look and feel the best version of themselves and it’s great to see that this diversity is happening in the beauty industry.”

Tom Daley for Rimmel.

Rimmel senior vice president Sarah Al Shohaib echoed this sentiment, stating: “Rimmel’s partnership with Tom Daley marks an exciting new era for the brand. We are proud of our mission to prioritize diversity and inclusion and feel honored to have Tom as our first global male ambassador. As a world-class athlete and an advocate for mental health and LGBTQ+ rights, Tom is a powerful role model. By working together, we aspire to encourage greater beauty acceptance and self-expression for everyone.”

Daley has four Olympic medals, three bronze and one gold. The diver has participated in the last four Olympic Summer Games.

At the Tokyo Summer Games hosted last year, Daley made an impression on viewers for his knitting skills, knitting a sweater on the sidelines during his matches. His knitting skills earned him a partnership with Ami Paris, working with the brand on two rainbow sweaters to raise funds for Kaleidoscope Trust, a U.K. based organization that fights for human rights of LGBTQ people across the Commonwealth.