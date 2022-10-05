×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: October 5, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

After One Year Online, Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its Physical Format: Hits and Misses

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Christian Louboutin Adds Kids, Pet Lines

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global Male Ambassador

The Olympic diver will be the face of the brand’s Match Perfection Foundation.

Tom Daley for Rimmel makeup ambassador,
Tom Daley for Rimmel. Courtesy

Tom Daley is celebrating a milestone with his latest role.

The Olympic diver was tapped by Rimmel to be the beauty brand’s first global male ambassador. Daley will be the face of the Rimmel Match Perfection Foundation franchise, which is also fronted by model Adwoa Aboah. Daley joins a list of Rimmel ambassadors that includes Cara Delevingne, Kate Moss, Georgia May Jagger and Rita Ora. 

“I’m delighted to be Rimmel’s first global male ambassador,” Daley said in a statement. “Regardless of gender, everyone should be able to look and feel the best version of themselves and it’s great to see that this diversity is happening in the beauty industry.” 

Related Galleries

Tom Daley for Rimmel.

Rimmel senior vice president Sarah Al Shohaib echoed this sentiment, stating: “Rimmel’s partnership with Tom Daley marks an exciting new era for the brand. We are proud of our mission to prioritize diversity and inclusion and feel honored to have Tom as our first global male ambassador. As a world-class athlete and an advocate for mental health and LGBTQ+ rights, Tom is a powerful role model. By working together, we aspire to encourage greater beauty acceptance and self-expression for everyone.” 

Daley has four Olympic medals, three bronze and one gold. The diver has participated in the last four Olympic Summer Games. 

At the Tokyo Summer Games hosted last year, Daley made an impression on viewers for his knitting skills, knitting a sweater on the sidelines during his matches. His knitting skills earned him a partnership with Ami Paris, working with the brand on two rainbow sweaters to raise funds for Kaleidoscope Trust, a U.K. based organization that fights for human rights of LGBTQ people across the Commonwealth. 

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global

Hot Summer Bags

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Tom Daley Named Rimmel’s First Global

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad