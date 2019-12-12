Tom Ford is taking his next runway show on the road – to Los Angeles.

The designer, director and red-carpet king will show his fall 2020 collection on Feb. 7, two nights before the Oscars.

“The decision to show in February in Los Angeles feels very natural to me. It is my home, and has a strong impact on the way that I live and work within both the fashion and film worlds,” Ford said. “This year the New York Fashion Week calendar exactly overlaps Oscar weekend, and the last time that happened I showed in LA and it worked quite well. There is an excitement in L.A. on that particular weekend and the relationship between film and fashion is a strong one. In my role as chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), my main intent and priority is to globalize and bring attention to American fashion. There is truly no bigger or more prominent stage in the world at any given time than Los Angeles during the Academy Awards.”

Still, the decision for Ford to go west comes as a bit of a surprise, since the CFDA so far has been focused on bolstering New York Fashion Week, and a spokesperson for the organization said in September that there were no plans to move the fall 2020 collections to L.A. as an alternative.

“Tom Ford has deep ties to Hollywood and it is his home. We support his choice to show in Los Angeles and to promote American fashion on this important weekend in February. His decision will not impact the Official New York Fashion Week Schedule,” said Steven Kolb, President and CEO of the CFDA.

Yet, one wonders if other designers will follow Ford and show in the City of Angels to attract the international media spotlight, particularly red-carpet seekers such as Brandon Maxwell, Rodarte’s Kate and Laura Mulleavy (who have already showed in L.A.), or Jonathan Simkhai, who relocated to L.A. from New York in 2018, for example.

Ford has made Hollywood dressing a cornerstone of his brand image, dressing a bevy of men and women for past awards show seasons, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Pitt and Daniel Craig, all of whom are already nominated for awards this season.

The last time he showed in Los Angeles was in February 2015. He invited 500 of his closest friends from the film, TV, music and fashion worlds, including Beyonce, Jay Z, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez, Fergie, Julianne Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sofia Vergara, Magic Johnson, Elton John, Vogue editor Anna Wintour and on and on. One assumes this show will be even more starry.

It will also draw one of the hottest tickets away from New York Fashion Week at a time when it has been struggling to stay relevant in the shadow of Europe’s blockbuster luxury brand shows, which have their own star power.

But Ford has always known how to work the spotlight, first whetting the appetite for his namesake women’s collection during New York Fashion Week in September 2016, in a private showing starring some of the most stylish women in the world (Beyoncé, Julianne Moore, Lauren Hutton and Daphne Guinness among them).

His upcoming L.A. show should be a win for American fashion, not to mention a shot of glamour for Hollywood, which has faced dwindling public interest and TV ratings for all of the major awards shows. (No word on the venue yet, but guessing it will be a 360 from the New York subway where he showed in February, though no less cinematic for sure.)

After working for several years in London, Ford officially moved back to America in 2017, taking up residence in L.A. and adding to the growing fashion cachet of the city.

Since then, L.A. has been rising. The Frieze L.A. Art Fair had a successful debut in February at Paramount Studios with a temporary fashion town house from Matchesfashion.com, the Obamas set up their own production company at Netflix, and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and Lucas Museum of Narrative Art are both under construction. Money continues to pour in from entertainment, digital media firms and burgeoning cannabis brands. And LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is betting on L.A. by buying up real estate around Rodeo Drive to potentially develop a property for its Cheval Blanc hotel.

But nowhere in the recent cultural renaissance has the idea of creating a real L.A. Fashion Week come up, and there is no reason to think it will now necessarily, unless Ford’s show tops expectations and swings the American fashion momentum west. Everyone will be watching.