Due to unforeseen circumstances related to COVID-19, Tom Ford will release his fall/winter 2021 Collections look book on Runway360.com at 10 a.m. on Feb. 26.

It was originally scheduled for Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.

As reported, Ford, who is chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, renamed the show schedule “American Collections Calendar” earlier this month to reflect that a growing number of American designers are showing later in the season and sometimes outside of New York, whether that be in Europe, Asia or other key markets.

The CFDA has now included all American designers who are showing within the calendar and on Runway360, regardless of location or collection release date.

The official New York Fashion Week schedule, which started Feb. 15 goes through Feb. 17.

FOR MORE STORIES:

EXCLUSIVE: CFDA’s American Collections Calendar Reveals Fall 2021 Lineup

The Black Design Collective to Show on CFDA’s Runway360