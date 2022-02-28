Tom Ford to Release Fall ’22 Women’s and Men’s Collections on March 3

Tom Ford will release his fall 2022 women’s and men’s ready-to-wear collections on Runway360 and tomford.com on March 3 at 9 a.m. EST.

The date falls during Paris Fashion Week, which runs Feb. 28 through March 8.

As reported, Ford had been scheduled to show his collections at a runway show on Feb. 16 at 8 p.m., closing New York Fashion Week, but in January the designer canceled his show because his collections were delayed due to COVID-19 outbreaks in the design office, ateliers and factories.

Ford said he was pleased to reveal that both collections would be released digitally.

Ford isn’t the only major U.S. designer to be showing off the calendar. Ralph Lauren said last week he would be showing his collection during a live runway show the evening of March 22 in New York City. The intimate experience will feature both the Ralph Lauren fall 2022 women’s collection and men’s Purple Label lines. The location of the show hasn’t been disclosed.

On Feb. 18, two days after NYFW ended, Marc Jacobs dropped a digital look book on Instagram featuring a darkly romantic collection of 10 looks, zeroing in on a floor-sweeping goth silhouette.

