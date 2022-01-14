Tom Holland Fronts Prada’s Men’s Spring 2022 Ad Campaign

PRADA’S HERO: While there has been speculation that Tom Holland, the star of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the biggest blockbuster during this wave of the pandemic, could be headed to Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre to host the 2022 Oscars, there’s little doubt about what the actor is bound to wear.

The British actor fronts Prada‘s spring 2022 men’s ad campaign, portrayed against colorful backgrounds in shots by David Sims.

Following the “In the Mood for Prada” seasonal campaign theme, Holland is seen playing with the camera and striking poses intended to highlight the relationship between the body and the garments, adjusting his spring reddish leather biker jacket or bending his arms in a Prada ivory shirt that bears marine-inspired patterns.

The actor wore a custom Prada suit at last December’s Los Angeles premiere of “Spider Man: No Way Home.” The chocolate brown suit featured a double-breasted blazer with sharp lapels, and pleated trousers. Holland’s suit was layered over a classic white shirt and black tie.

Holland, the boyfriend of costar Zendaya, has been the face of Peter Parker, Spider-Man’s alter ego, since 2016, when he starred in “Captain America: Civil War,” the 13th movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe saga.

Prada has a strong track record of tapping into movie stars for its campaigns, including Willem Dafoe, Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan and Ezra Miller, as well as Julia Garner, Shira Haas and Hunter Schafer.