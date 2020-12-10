Ever wanted to own a Mickey Mouse jungle print camp shirt or shift dress? Well, you’re in luck: Tommy Bahama has partnered with Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World Resort to create a capsule collection for men and women featuring a newly designed Jungle Jubilee tropical print. The brightly colored palm frond and floral motif, which features Mickey and Minnie Mouse characterizations interspersed throughout, will launch for spring 2021.

The capsule will be sold at the resort in Orlando, Fla., as well as at Tommy Bahama stores and the brand’s e-commerce site, along with select department and specialty stores.

The collection includes a crewneck shift dress, classic camp shirt and matching pull-on short for women in linen. There is also a tonal Minnie Mouse “Hibiscus Honey” jacquard V-neck cotton sweater. For men, the Disney x Tommy Bahama offering includes a camp shirt in the Jungle Jubilee print along with a cotton slub jersey long-sleeve T-shirt and a washed cotton raglan crewneck sweater in chambray blue that features a vintage Mickey Mouse sketch on the chest. The collection also features a printed beach towel.

“This was a collaboration that was truly meant to be,” says Bradley O’Brien, executive vice president of design for Tommy Bahama. “Our brands share a wish to make every moment paradise and to make dreams come true. We have a history of doing this through our limited-edition Tommy Bahama Disney Parks camp shirts, so when we approached them about a bigger opportunity, we received tremendous support and were able to work with Disney artists to bring our design dreams to life.”

Retail prices go from $99.50 for the T-shirt, $158 for the dress and $168 for the Mickey Mouse sweatshirt.