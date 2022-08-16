×
Tommy Bahama Going to the Dogs

The collection is being created with K9Wear and will offer the same patterns as the company's human apparel.

Tommy Bahama x K9Wear
A look from the Tommy Bahama x K9Wear collection.

They say that dogs and their owners start to look alike after awhile. Whether that’s true or not is open to debate, but now at least they can dress the same.

Tommy Bahama has partnered with K9Wear to create a line of pet harnesses and apparel that will actually match the patterns offered in the company’s apparel for humans. K9Wear produces its own line of pet apparel and has collaborated with other fashion brands including Badgley Mischka on custom collections in the past.

The Tommy Bahama x K9Wear collection will launch in November for holiday and will be sold on the Tommy Bahama website as well as at select department and specialty retailers around the U.S.

“We are so pleased to partner with K9Wear on this innovative collection of pet apparel and accessories,” said Chrisann Furciato, senior vice president of licensing for Tommy Bahama. “This is a growing billion‐dollar market and one that is important to our guests. We wanted to partner with a company that would provide quality and innovation that is reminiscent of our brand. The extension of Tommy Bahama to include our pets affords our guest’s entire family to enjoy the island life.”

K9Wear was founded by James Straggas who was frustrated when he tried dozens of options to dress his Boston Terrier who struggled with the cold Boston winters. K9Wear offers a patented hybrid harness that offers freedom of movement for dogs and features military-grade mesh for breathability and adjustable metal buckles,.

The Tommy Bahama collection will include a canine version of the company’s Aruba Zip Neck pullover as well as a variety of prints that will mimic the pajamas offered for men, women and children. The dog outfits will attach to the K9Wear harness.

Retail prices will range from $99 to $129 for the package. The harness sells for $55 by itself but will come as a gift with the first purchase from the Tommy Bahama collection.

Following the holiday launch, other styles will be added.

 

