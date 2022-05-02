Tommy Dorfman Makes Met Gala Debut in Christopher Kane

Tommy Dorfman made her Met Gala debut on Monday night wearing a custom look by Christopher Kane.

Dorfman, best known for her role in Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why,” walked the red carpet wearing a green cutout dress made from rubber and accented with a gold snake detailing. This is the first time Kane has designed a Met Gala look since 2019.

The dress is inspired by two creations that debuted during Kane’s recent fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection, one being a black cutout and black latex minidress and the other being a similar, black cutout maxi-length dress. The rubber fabric was used prominently in Kane’s recent fall collection.

Dorfman worked with hair care brand Act + Acre for the 2022 Met Gala, working with hairstylist Blake Erik on her sleek bun. The actress also accessorized her hair with a jeweled headband.

The actress paired the custom dress with black latex opera length gloves and a custom green clutch made by Edie Parker. Dorfman’s green marble clutch carried the phrase, “Protect Trans Kids.”

Tommy Dorfman in Christopher Kane Lexie Moreland/WWD

On the red carpet, Dorfman, who came out as transgender last summer, spoke to Variety about the importance of transgender representation at the Met Gala.

“I think trans representation, if I had had it as a kid — if I had seen it on the carpet as a kid, it would have really helped me understand myself,” Dorfman said.

Tommy Dorfman on the importance of trans representation at the #MetGala: “I’m hoping that trans women like myself and trans people on these carpets help you feel seen as much as possible.” https://t.co/2kVWwK9Yn6 pic.twitter.com/WfVkWLmNQp — Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2022

