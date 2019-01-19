On Monday, Maris Collective, a company that brings high-end retail to resorts around the world, will bring the former fashion director on board as executive director of brand management.

He will be responsible for overseeing, monitoring and ensuring the success of all existing vendor shops-in-shop as well as identifying and evaluating all new vendor shop opportunities, the company said.

Fazio will also be responsible for all the aspects of Maris Collective’s Four Seasons logo and fashion brands. and will partner with the buying department to develop and implement strong buying and merchandising strategies.

Fazio left UBM Fashion last year where he had served as fashion director of the men’s shows, including Project. During his career, Fazio has also worked at Nordstrom, Simon Spurr, Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus.

Most recently, he had served as a consultant to Liberty Fairs.

Maris Collective was created in 2008 by LeeAnn Sauter and Eric Lopez and now operates more than 58 stores globally.