Tommy Hilfiger is popping into Rockaway Beach this weekend.

In a move to focus on a personalized, hyperlocalized approach to shopping for the next-gen consumer, Hilfiger will have a pop-up at the Rockaway Beach Surf Club in Rockaway Beach, N.Y., on Saturday, June 22.

This is part of Hilfiger’s larger retail strategy to plan short-term and long-term pop-up stores that meet the next-gen customers where they are.

The one-day pop-up will operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The activation will consist of a temporary beachside stand selling Tommy Hilfiger and Tommy Jeans product that lends itself to tie-dye customization. All items, except pool slides, will be dyeable and available pre-dyed with the option to dye on-site.

The offerings consist of women’s bodysuits retailing for $60 and bikini underwear for $20; men’s cotton low-rise trunks for $28, Ts for $30 and $40, unisex socks for $12, and slides for $35.

On-site photographers will take pictures of consumers at the event with Polaroid cameras and instantly deliver the photos to guests in TH branded packaging. Tie-dye designer Abbie De Castro from Smalls Studio will be on-site to create one-of-a-kind product from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.