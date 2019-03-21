Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp., is accepting applications for the second year of the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge.

The global program seeks to support entrepreneurial start-up and scale-up stage businesses developing solutions that promote inclusive and positive change in fashion.

“The first chapter of this global initiative was an inspiring journey that put a spotlight on incredible ideas that could change the lives of people through a more positive and inclusive fashion landscape,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “Through the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge, we continue to mentor and support social entrepreneurs who are putting their heart and soul into addressing issues they strong believe in. This celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit and determined optimism at the heart of our brand DNA.”

Interested businesses are asked to submit project proposals that focus on inclusive fashion. Over a multistage four-month process, applicants will be narrowed down to six finalists who will be invited to develop their project plans with the support of a team of dedicated Tommy Hilfiger subject-matter experts at the Campus of the Future in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. They will pitch their finalized concepts at the global Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Final Event in early 2020, where a jury panel will award 150,000 euros among two winners to support their ventures. The winners will receive a yearlong mentorship with Hilfiger’s experts globally as well as INSEAD experts, in addition to a place on the INSEAD Social Entrepreneurship Program. An additional 10,000 euros will be awarded to the finalist who wins the “Audience Favorite Vote.”

Applications are open from today to May 12.

The final event of the first Challenge took place in January 2019, with a panel that included Hilfiger; model and activist Arizona Muse; Daniel Grieder, chief executive officer of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe; Martijn Hagman, chief financial officer and chief operating officer, Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe; Willemijn Verloop, founding partner, Social Impact Ventures; Filipe Santos, full professor and chair of social entrepreneurship at Catolica-Lisbon and visiting professor at INSEAD, and Katrin Ley, managing director, Fashion for Good. A total of 210,000 euros was awarded to three winners, including Selina Wamucii, social enterprise for produce from small farmers across Africa, doctHERs, a health-care program from Pakistan, and Auf Augenhoehe, a fashion brand for little people.