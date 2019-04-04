Tommy Hilfiger is expanding his relationship with Mercedes-Benz.

Last year, the designer inked a multiyear strategic partnership to become the official apparel partner of Formula One World Champions Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport. And now, he’s created a TommyXMercedes-Benz men’s capsule collection.

The earlier deal found Hilfiger designing travel and team kits, as well as office and hospitality apparel for the more than 1,500 people on the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport team. His logo was also on the team’s 2018 race cars.

But this collection, which launched this week, is geared to consumers and blends Hilfiger’s classic American sportswear aesthetic with the technical expertise of the team. It will be sold globally in select Mercedes-Benz dealerships, at select Tommy Hilfiger stores, several wholesale partners and online.

“As a lifelong fan of motorsports, it has been inspiring to join forces with Formula One World Champions Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport to fuse our brands’ shared passion for modern designs and innovation,” Hilfiger said. “The spring 2019 TommyXMercedes-Benz capsule collection elevates timeless styles with a technical edge for the new generation of speed racing and Tommy Hilfiger fans.”

The collection — which is in a red, white and blue color palette with gray and black accents — includes chinos, bomber jackets and jeans with functional elements including climate-control finishes and crease-resistant yarn. The brand’s signature stripe is found on metal zipper pulls, small trim details and the hood lining, while outerwear offers a blue linings.

Prices include $59.90 for T-shirts; $79.50 for scarves and belts; $99.50 for polos; $139.50 to $169.50 for sweaters; $350 for blazers, and up to $600 for outerwear.