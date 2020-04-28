Tommy Hilfiger, owned by PVH Corp., is donating more than 10,000 classic white T-shirts to support public health efforts in Europe and the U.S.

The contribution aims to support health-care workers caring for COVID-19 patients, as their personal protective equipment can get so warm that it causes them to change T-shirts up to three times a shift.

Further, to show solidarity with those on the frontlines, Hilfiger is introducing a capsule collection of limited-edition white T-shirts and sweatshirts designed in collaboration with consumers. Starting Wednesday, fans of the brand can visit @TommyHilfiger of @TommyJeans on Instagram to vote on their favorite designs until April 30. Launching in May, the winning styles will be available for purchase on tommy.com in select markets, with 100 percent of proceeds going to global coronavirus relief efforts.

“As we’re all facing these extraordinary circumstances, standing together is the strongest way forward,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “We’re committed to give back and provide help where it’s needed the most. Never has our spirit of determined optimism been more present than it is today. We encourage everyone to continue supporting those supporting us by staying home.”