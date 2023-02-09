×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: February 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Alan Jope Says People in China Want to Spend — and Won’t Hold Back

Fashion

Phoebe Philo Will Unveil Her New Brand in September

Eye

Pamela Anderson on Her Legacy, Influences and Being an Icon

Winners of Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Selected

Koalaa and Moner Bondhu were named winners of the global program's fourth edition.

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge.
Winners of the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge pose with Tommy Hilfiger; Martijn Hagman, CEO of Hilfiger, right, and AJ Odudu, a British TV presenter, left. courtesy shot.

Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp., has revealed the two winners of the fourth Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge, which is designed to amplify historically marginalized entrepreneurs, including Black people, individuals living with a disability, and women. The winners are Koalaa and Moner Bondu.

Koalaa, a British initiative that engineers comfortable, affordable and soft upper-limb prosthetics, as well as provides a supportive community, was awarded 115,000 euros in total (the 100,000 euro prize money and an additional 15,000 euros as “Audience Favorite,” chosen by Tommy Hilfiger associates).

Moner Bondu, a Bangladesh-based start-up that provides accessible and affordable mental health and well-being services to all, especially garment factory workers, women and youth across Bangladesh, was awarded 100,000 euros.

Related Galleries

“As a global brand, we have a responsibility to amplify the voices of innovators committed to driving positive change in our industry,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “More work needs to be done to achieve true inclusivity across the fashion landscape. The positivity and entrepreneurship that each finalist brought to the table makes me hopeful that we’re heading in the right direction.”

The final event took place Thursday at the Tommy Hilfiger global headquarters in Amsterdam, where the program’s five finalists pitched their business concepts to a jury panel consisting of business and sustainability leaders. In addition to the prize money, the winners will benefit from a year-long mentorship with experts from Tommy Hilfiger and graduate business school INSEAD, in addition to a space in the INSEAD Hans Wahl Impact Entrepreneurship Program, which is designed to cultivate innovative leaders by bringing together people, cultures and ideas.

The fourth edition of the program launched in March 2022 with more than 250 applications received from social entrepreneurs around the world. In the lead-up to the final event, the entrepreneurs completed design sprints with Hilfiger experts where they presented their most pressing business challenges and developed practical solutions. They then refined their pitches by presenting to a select group of venture capitalists.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Selects Two Winners

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Selects Two Winners

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Selects Two Winners

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Selects Two Winners

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Selects Two Winners

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Selects Two Winners

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Selects Two Winners

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Selects Two Winners

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Selects Two Winners

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Selects Two Winners

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Selects Two Winners

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Selects Two Winners

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Selects Two Winners

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Selects Two Winners

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Selects Two Winners

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Selects Two Winners

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Selects Two Winners

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Selects Two Winners

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Selects Two Winners

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Selects Two Winners

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Selects Two Winners

Hot Summer Bags

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Selects Two Winners

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Selects Two Winners

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Selects Two Winners

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Selects Two Winners

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Selects Two Winners

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Selects Two Winners

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Selects Two Winners

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Selects Two Winners

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Selects Two Winners

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Selects Two Winners

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Selects Two Winners

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Selects Two Winners

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Selects Two Winners

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Selects Two Winners

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Selects Two Winners

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Selects Two Winners

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Selects Two Winners

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Selects Two Winners

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Selects Two Winners

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Selects Two Winners

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Selects Two Winners

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad