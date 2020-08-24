Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp., has entered a new category. It has launched its first hijab, crafted from a fine, woven jacquard with a light shimmer of soft Lurex thread. The headscarf has the TH initials in block letters featured throughout the fabric.

Hilfiger’s hijab has been released to build upon the brand’s ongoing philosophy of inclusivity and diversity.

Over the years, companies ranging from Nike and American Eagle to Banana Republic, Macy’s and Uniqlo have offered hijabs to capitalize on the robust market.

According to the State of the Global Islamic Economic Report in 2019/2020, Muslims spent $2.2 trillion in 2018 across the lifestyle, food, and pharmaceutical sectors that serve the Islamic faith-inspired ethical consumption needs of the world’s 1.8 billion Muslim consumers.

Hilfiger’s hijab will be sold in Europe and the Middle East, beginning today, in select Tommy Hilfiger stores and on tommy.com.