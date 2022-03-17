Tommy Hilfiger Hires New Marketing Executive

Tommy Hilfiger has a new recruit and he will be bringing with him a good deal of experience when he joins the company later this month.

Dennis Seydel has been named senior vice president of marketing and communications for North America. He is slated to officially come on board on March 28. Seydel, who is relocating from Los Angeles to New York, will report to Alegra O’Hare, the company’s global chief marketing officer.

The position that Seydel is taking over has been open since November 2020 and the North American team has been reporting directly to the global headquarters during that time.

Starting in March of last year, Seydel served as the chief brand officer at Figs, according to his LinkedIn page. The direct-to-consumer health care apparel company went public in May 2021. Prior to that, he spent 16 months as head of marketing at Uber Eats. His résumé includes an 18-month run as the global head of marketing at YouTube Music and prior to that, 17 years at Nike in a variety of different roles.

Revealing Seydel’s appointment, O’Hare said in a statement that as part of the North American leadership team, “He will drive the strategy for translating our global marketing vision for the Americas in relevant ways with the goal to inspire our teams and engage our consumers.”

Seydel joins the designer company that is immersed in marketing and new ventures. Having just launched its “Make Your Move” global campaign, Tommy Hilfiger, a PVH-owned entity, recently introduced Team Tommy, a new community-led initiative designed to recognize the gaming world. On another front, Tommy Hilfiger and Harlem’s Fashion Row named New York City-based designer Clarence Ruth as the new Legacy Challenge winner.

At Hilfiger, Seydel will lead the strategy for marketing and communications channels in North America with the goal to increase value and deliver more impact. He has been tasked with developing and leading a strategic framework to steer cohesive marketing and communications in the Americas.

His priorities will also include unifying media, in-store and online to enhance the consumer journey.