Tommy Hilfiger will be an honoree at Save the Children’s centennial gala celebration, which will be held over two events this fall in New York and Los Angeles.

The designer will receive the organization’s Humanitarian Award during the New York gala on Sept. 12 in recognition of his charitable work across different causes, including youth education, environment and health. His work is particularly well aligned with Save the Children’s mission; in 1995, he founded The Tommy Hilfiger Corporate Foundation with a focus on serving underprivileged youth through educational and cultural programs. In May, the designer was honored by the Fresh Air Fund to mark the 20th anniversary of Camp Tommy, which has provided opportunities for boys ages 13 to 15 from low-income communities in New York to attend outdoor summer camp in Fishkill, N.Y.

“By continuing to advocate for the rights of children globally, Tommy Hilfiger has not only become a notable humanitarian figure, but he has built a brand based on corporate responsibility. We’re looking forward to honoring him for those efforts in New York in September,” said Carolyn Miles, ceo of Save the Children, in a statement.

Hilfiger joins previously announced Save the Children honorees Camila Cabello, receiving the Voice Award in New York, and The Walt Disney Co.’s chairman and chief executive officer Robert A. Iger, who will receive the Centennial Award during the organization’s Los Angeles gala on Oct. 2. Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie will cohost the New York event, while Jennifer Garner will take up hosting duties in L.A., where James Taylor will perform.

Save the Children also marks its 100th anniversary with the launch of The Promise of Childhood Campaign, which aims to raise $100 million to support its programs worldwide.