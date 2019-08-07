Tommy Hilfiger proposes that you play hooky on Thursday. The company is hosting a pop-up retail activation at the Williamsburg Hotel Rooftop Pool in Brooklyn, N.Y. from noon until 7 p.m.

A retail gift shop will sell Tommy Hilfiger product such as a straw fedora hat for $69.50, a pareo and pouch for $59.50, bikini bottom for $49.50, and bikini top for $45.50. For men’s, the offering consists of a backpack for $99.50; swim trunks for $69.50; straw hat for $59.50, pool slides for $49.50, a flag cap for $39.50 and a tie-dye T-shirt for $30. In addition, there will be unisex sunglasses, towels and tie-dye socks.

Three DJ acts will play during the event: Vashtie, Coco & Breezy, and Mazurbate. There will also be a roaming Polaroid photographer and station, and synchronized swimmer performance by the Aqualillies. A day spa in the water tower will offer massages by FaceGym, manicures by Paintbucket, vitamin supplements by Hum Nutrition, chair massages by Spa Chicks on the Go, Pressed Juicery samples and cans of Guayakí Yerba Mate.

And if that’s not enough to call in sick, Supergoop! Sunscreen bartenders will be on site discussing skin care and sunscreen application. Participants can write their friends who are stuck at the office at the postcard writing and mailing station. There will also be a calligrapher station for sunglass cases and luggage tags. A Hilfiger welcome bag will be distributed at check-in that can be customized onsite. Admission to the event is free.

For those who can’t get away for the day, a virtual pool party experience can be found on tommy.com, where viewers can visit the women’s and men’s cabanas to shop curated product and view the summer ’19 commercial campaign video. The pop-up is part of Hilfiger’s focus on personalized, hyperlocalized events created for next-gen consumers.