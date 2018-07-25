Tommy Jeans not only wants customers to buy their products, but is offering rewards if they wear them a lot.

Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp., has unveiled Tommy Jeans Xplore, smart-chip technology enhanced product that offers consumers rewards and experiences for each wear, creating a micro-community of brand ambassadors. It is offered in men’s, women’s and unisex designs and available exclusively in the U.S.

Each Tommy Jeans Xplore item has an embedded Awear Solutions’ Bluetooth low-energy smart tag, connecting the product to the dedicated iOS Tommy Jeans Xplore app. Once downloaded and activated, the app creates a direct line of communication between the Tommy Jeans Xplore product and consumers. Product and app usage are incentivized with a point platform, allowing the consumer to get rewards and experiences in real time, based on how often the garment is worn.

The collection consists of 23 items in a variety of colorways. For example, in the men’s category, there are hoodies, a crewneck sweatshirt, T-shirt and seven denim styles (five jeans and two jackets), and for women’s there’s a hoodie, crew sweatshirt, two T-shirts and denim (three jeans, a jacket and skirt). Unisex accessories include a cross-body bag, backpack, weekender and a hat. Prices are consistent with the regular line, retailing from $29 for a baseball cap to $99 for a sweatshirt to $139 for a denim jacket.

“Awear’s smart tag enables active, personalized engagement in real time, rewarding the consumer on product usage,” said Liron Slonimsky, chief executive officer and founder of Awear Solutions. “Never before has a brand been able to understand how the consumer truly uses the product after it leaves the store. Tommy Hilfiger’s innovative history has shown that they understand what consumer engagement truly is and we knew they would be the perfect partner to launch Awear Solutions to the market.”

The integrated technology in the Tommy Jeans Xplore products enables brand engagement and interaction beyond traditional touchpoints. By creating rewards experiences and interactive hot spots across the U.S., the app is expected to bring users together, creating a community of highly engaged micro brand ambassadors.

“We’ve always been at the forefront of digital innovation, using technology to deliver what are customers are looking for – unique experiences and instant gratification,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “Tommy Jeans Xplore is the next evolution of our vision, reaching consumers where they are and inviting them to be a part of the brand experience.”

Among the rewards and experiences are concert cash and concert tickets through its brand partnership with Live Nation, tickets to a fashion show, visit to the Tommy Archives, and exclusive access to brand events. There are also product discounts or an option to redeem earned points for monetary donation to select charities.

The introduction of Tommy Jeans Xplore comes on the heels of the launch of the Tommynow Snap app, which uses 2-D and 3-D image-recognition technology to allow users to take a photo of any item in-store on an ad, on the runway or on the street and shop it instantly through tommy.com and the A.I.-powered virtual stylist chat bots, Tmy.Grl and Tmy.Boy.

Tommy Jeans Xplore is available on Tommy.com and at the New York flagship on Fifth Avenue.