LONDON — Tommy Hilfiger has another celebrity collaboration up his sleeve.

His Tommy Now spring 2020 show will take place during London Fashion Week on Sunday, and feature the Hilfiger Denim collection alongside the Tommy x Lewis range created with Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton. Hilfiger wanted to add another element of surprise, recruiting the musician H.E.R. to work with Hamilton on a capsule called Tommy x Lewis x H.E.R.

“Through Tommy Now, we continue to push boundaries of what fashion on the runway can look like in terms of the dialogue it supports, the experience it provides and the change it can inspire. Our see-now-buy-now platform has evolved into a stage for artists to express their creativity and values,” said Hilfiger, who was drawn to the California singer’s “drive to inspire new generations to be authentic.”

H.E.R. worked with Hamilton to add her own personal touches to the Tommy x Lewis line, now in its fourth season. The collection includes plenty of monochromatic and neon streetwear with illustration and “Loyalty” graffiti prints.

There was also a bigger focus on sustainability with this collection, with 75 percent of it being made using sustainable fabrics such as organic cotton. The capsule will be available for fans to shop straight from the runway on Sunday night.

“I’m so grateful to continue to bring to life our shared vision of making each collection more sustainable,” Hamilton said. “Tommy and I also share a passion for music, and feel strongly about giving a platform to artists to express their creativity in a whole new medium. I admire the raw and authentic way that H.E.R. expresses herself through her music and the creative journey that she’s undertaken. Her authenticity comes through in the bold and edgy twist she has brought to the Tommy x Lewis x H.E.R. street style aesthetic.”

H.E.R., who was nominated for five Grammys this year, said passing on the message of inclusivity through this project was key. “We are united in the belief that fashion should be for everyone, so putting inclusivity at the heart of the capsule was a no-brainer. It was fulfilling to be able to express myself in a fresh way through the medium of fashion.”