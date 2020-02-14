Tommy Hilfiger is joining London Fashion Week, during which the American will showcase his latest see-now-buy-now collection: TommyXLewisXH.E.R.
The Feb. 16 TommyNow show will feature spring 2020 looks for consumers. As WWD previously reported, brand ambassador Lewis Hamilton, who’s been involved with three prior TommyXLewis collections, and R&B singer H.E.R. both worked on the “Style for All” line.
Hamilton has already teased some of the collection on Instagram in the lead-up to the show, which will be held at the Tate Modern.
Creativity is a journey. I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to explore mine through music and fashion, and that’s why I feel strongly about giving other artists a platform to express themselves in a whole new medium. I wanted to bring somebody new to the table with a fresh perspective, someone who shares great values and uniqueness. I’m super pumped for you to explore TommyXLewisXH.E.R. Capsule collection coming soon! @hermusicofficial @tommyhilfiger 🙏🏾 #TommyXLewis
You’ll be able to watch the show right on WWD.com: Just bookmark this page, and return at 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET to see every look from the project.
