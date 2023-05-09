Tommy Hilfiger, Lewis Hamilton Host Miami Grand Prix Party With GQ

On the heels of the Met Gala, Tommy Hilfiger decamped for Miami to host a party during the Miami Grand Prix weekend for Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton. Cohosted by GQ’s editor in chief, Will Welch, the party drew VIP guests including David Beckham, Madelyn Cline, Lindsay Vonn, Damson Idris, Karrueche Tran, Karolina Kurkova, Lukas Gage, Chris Appleton, Josephine Skriver, June Ambrose, Madison Bailey, Stefon Diggs, Victor Cruz, Marianna Hewitt, Mason Gooding, Nicola Peltz Beckham and Diplo, who DJ’d the party alongside DJ Ruckus.

Guests gathered at Mykonos House on Hibiscus Island, which is owned by former Formula One driver Eddie Irvine, on Miami Beach on Saturday, ahead of the actual race on Sunday. (Hamilton went on to place sixth.)

Hamilton is no stranger to the Tommy Hilfiger brand, having done a collection with the designer for fall 2018. Hilfiger is also an official sponsor of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team.

