Tommy Hilfiger, Lewis Hamilton Host Miami Grand Prix Party With GQ

Lewis Hamilton was the guest of honor at the party over the weekend, thrown by Tommy Hilfiger and GQ.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 06: (L-R) Lewis Hamilton and Tommy Hilfiger attends as Tommy Hilfiger and GQ celebrate Miami Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton on May 06, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for GQ)
Lewis Hamilton and Tommy Hilfiger the Tommy Hilfiger and GQ celebrate Miami Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton party. Courtesy of Getty Images for GQ

On the heels of the Met Gala, Tommy Hilfiger decamped for Miami to host a party during the Miami Grand Prix weekend for Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton. Cohosted by GQ’s editor in chief, Will Welch, the party drew VIP guests including David Beckham, Madelyn Cline, Lindsay Vonn, Damson Idris, Karrueche Tran, Karolina Kurkova, Lukas Gage, Chris Appleton, Josephine Skriver, June Ambrose, Madison Bailey, Stefon Diggs, Victor Cruz, Marianna Hewitt, Mason Gooding, Nicola Peltz Beckham and Diplo, who DJ’d the party alongside DJ Ruckus. 

Guests gathered at Mykonos House on Hibiscus Island, which is owned by former Formula One driver Eddie Irvine, on Miami Beach on Saturday, ahead of the actual race on Sunday. (Hamilton went on to place sixth.) 

Related Galleries

Hamilton is no stranger to the Tommy Hilfiger brand, having done a collection with the designer for fall 2018. Hilfiger is also an official sponsor of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 06: Lewis Hamilton and Lindsey Vonn attend as Tommy Hilfiger and GQ celebrate Miami Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton on May 06, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for GQ)
Lewis Hamilton and Lindsey Vonn attend as Tommy Hilfiger and GQ celebrate Miami Grand Prix on May 6 in Miami Beach. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for GQ) Getty Images for GQ
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 06: (L-R) Lukas Gage, Madelyn Cline and Chris Appleton attend as Tommy Hilfiger and GQ celebrate Miami Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton on May 06, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for GQ)
Lukas Gage, Madelyn Cline and Chris Appleton attend as Tommy Hilfiger and GQ celebrate Miami Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton on May 6 in Miami Beach. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for GQ) Getty Images for GQ
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 06: Guests attend as Tommy Hilfiger and GQ celebrate Miami Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton on May 06, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for GQ)
Guests attend as Tommy Hilfiger and GQ celebrate Miami Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton on May 6 in Miami Beach. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for GQ) Getty Images for GQ
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 06: Thomas Doherty attends as Tommy Hilfiger and GQ celebrate Miami Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton on May 06, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for GQ)
Thomas Doherty attends as Tommy Hilfiger and GQ celebrate Miami Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton on May 6 in Miami Beach. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for GQ) Getty Images for GQ
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 06: Mason Gooding attends as Tommy Hilfiger and GQ celebrate Miami Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton on May 06, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for GQ)
Mason Gooding attends as Tommy Hilfiger and GQ celebrate Miami Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton on May 6 in Miami Beach. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for GQ) Getty Images for GQ
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 06: Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger attend as Tommy Hilfiger and GQ celebrate Miami Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton on May 06, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for GQ)
Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger attend as Tommy Hilfiger and GQ celebrate Miami Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton on May 6 in Miami Beach. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for GQ) Getty Images for GQ
