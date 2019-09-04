Tommy Hilfiger may be returning home to New York to show his women’s Zendaya collection, but Milan is the venue of choice for his men’s Lewis Hamilton collaboration.

On Wednesday, Hilfiger said he will present the fall 2019 Tommy x Lewis collection with the FIA Formula One World Drivers’ Champion and global brand ambassador on Sept. 16, the evening before the official start of Milan Fashion Week.

The “experiential” event will take place at 9 p.m. at the Società del Giardino.

The collection will immediately be offered for sale in more than 70 countries through Hilfiger stores and e-commerce site as well as select wholesale partners and on social media.

Fall marks the third collaboration between Hilfiger and Hamilton. The season is centered around “all-terrain travel with timeless sartorial looks for the city,” the company said.

