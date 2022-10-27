×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Fashion Turns Out for WWD Honors Evening

Business

Europe, China Drive Moncler Sales in Q3, Revenues in Nine Months Surpass 1.55 Billion Euros

Sustainability

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy and Fighting Fast Fashion

Tommy Hilfiger Soars High in the Sky With New Logo Unveil

This was a first stop in the global unveiling of the interlocking T and H monogram.

The TH logo.
The new Tommy Hilfiger logo projected onto the Burj Khalifa. KASHYAPSAGAR

Tommy Hilfiger’s brand new logo, which debuted during New York Fashion Week this fall, took on new heights this week, projected a half-mile high on the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

The event was the first stop in a global unveil of the interlocking T and H monogram, created by British illustrator and graphic designer Fergus Purcell. “This is a big moment in our brand history, and we wanted to honor that with a grand gesture,” said Avery Baker, Hilfiger’s chief brand officer.

The Burj Khalifa takeover is in collaboration with the brand’s local franchise partner, Apparel Group. Baker said the brand is seeing major growth across the Middle East, with dozens of new stores opening in recent years, as well as a new office in 2021. “The positive response from consumers across the GCC makes it an exciting time for us to be entering into creative and high-level brand activations, such as the launch of the TH Monogram.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Tommy Hilfiger Logo Soars High on Burj Khalifa in Dubai

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Tommy Hilfiger Logo Soars High on Burj Khalifa in Dubai

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Tommy Hilfiger Logo Soars High on Burj Khalifa in Dubai

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Tommy Hilfiger Logo Soars High on Burj Khalifa in Dubai

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Tommy Hilfiger Logo Soars High on Burj Khalifa in Dubai

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Tommy Hilfiger Logo Soars High on Burj Khalifa in Dubai

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Tommy Hilfiger Logo Soars High on Burj Khalifa in Dubai

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Tommy Hilfiger Logo Soars High on Burj Khalifa in Dubai

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Tommy Hilfiger Logo Soars High on Burj Khalifa in Dubai

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Tommy Hilfiger Logo Soars High on Burj Khalifa in Dubai

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Tommy Hilfiger Logo Soars High on Burj Khalifa in Dubai

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Tommy Hilfiger Logo Soars High on Burj Khalifa in Dubai

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Tommy Hilfiger Logo Soars High on Burj Khalifa in Dubai

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Tommy Hilfiger Logo Soars High on Burj Khalifa in Dubai

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Tommy Hilfiger Logo Soars High on Burj Khalifa in Dubai

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Tommy Hilfiger Logo Soars High on Burj Khalifa in Dubai

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Tommy Hilfiger Logo Soars High on Burj Khalifa in Dubai

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Tommy Hilfiger Logo Soars High on Burj Khalifa in Dubai

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Tommy Hilfiger Logo Soars High on Burj Khalifa in Dubai

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Tommy Hilfiger Logo Soars High on Burj Khalifa in Dubai

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Tommy Hilfiger Logo Soars High on Burj Khalifa in Dubai

Hot Summer Bags

Tommy Hilfiger Logo Soars High on Burj Khalifa in Dubai

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Tommy Hilfiger Logo Soars High on Burj Khalifa in Dubai

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Tommy Hilfiger Logo Soars High on Burj Khalifa in Dubai

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Tommy Hilfiger Logo Soars High on Burj Khalifa in Dubai

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Tommy Hilfiger Logo Soars High on Burj Khalifa in Dubai

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tommy Hilfiger Logo Soars High on Burj Khalifa in Dubai

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tommy Hilfiger Logo Soars High on Burj Khalifa in Dubai

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Tommy Hilfiger Logo Soars High on Burj Khalifa in Dubai

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tommy Hilfiger Logo Soars High on Burj Khalifa in Dubai

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tommy Hilfiger Logo Soars High on Burj Khalifa in Dubai

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tommy Hilfiger Logo Soars High on Burj Khalifa in Dubai

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tommy Hilfiger Logo Soars High on Burj Khalifa in Dubai

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tommy Hilfiger Logo Soars High on Burj Khalifa in Dubai

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Tommy Hilfiger Logo Soars High on Burj Khalifa in Dubai

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Tommy Hilfiger Logo Soars High on Burj Khalifa in Dubai

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Tommy Hilfiger Logo Soars High on Burj Khalifa in Dubai

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Tommy Hilfiger Logo Soars High on Burj Khalifa in Dubai

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Tommy Hilfiger Logo Soars High on Burj Khalifa in Dubai

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Tommy Hilfiger Logo Soars High on Burj Khalifa in Dubai

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Tommy Hilfiger Logo Soars High on Burj Khalifa in Dubai

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Tommy Hilfiger Logo Soars High on Burj Khalifa in Dubai

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Tommy Hilfiger Logo Soars High on Burj Khalifa in Dubai

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad