Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp., has struck a partnership with Procell, a vintage store highlighting Eighties and Nineties apparel and accessories for men and women, at the Tommy Jeans Platform in Brooklyn, N.Y.

A destination pop-up shop, the Tommy Jeans Platform is part of Hilfiger’s new retail strategy in North America, which focuses on offering a personalized approach to shopping that meets NextGen consumers where they are.

From Nov. 1 to Dec. 1, Procell will collect and curate a limited selection of vintage Tommy Hilfiger pieces from the Nineties and early Aughts. The drop will be available at the Tommy Jeans Platform in Brooklyn and at the flagship Tommy Hilfiger store on Regent Street in London, with prices ranging from $50 to $1,500 per item.

The store’s interior will be decorated with vintage pieces from the Tommy Hilfiger archive. The pieces will be featured in a visual art installation highlighting iconic Hilfiger moments in the brand’s history. Tommy Jeans Platform is located at 150 Grand Street in Brooklyn.

The partnership follows the recently held tie-dye, Staycation and Tommy x Zendaya bus activations in New York.

For more stories:

Tommy Jeans Pops Up in Brooklyn

Zendaya Takes Tommy Hilfiger Collaboration to Milan

Tommy Hilfiger and Zendaya Ready to Rock the Apollo