Like many other universities around the country, The New School’s Parsons School of Design will be transitioning to remote learning this fall. That includes its Master of Professional Studies — Fashion Management program, which started last year.

But online learning will actually benefit the program, its organizers believe. Because of the busy schedules of some of its planned industry participants — notably Tommy Hilfiger and Reed Krakoff this fall —they’re able to film some content with their high-profile guest lecturers in advance before they interact with students via virtual classes.

Joshua Williams, associate director of the master’s program, said the school had been working to bring its classes online even before the pandemic, so it was ahead of the curve in creating what he describes as “an immersive online experience.”

Other industry participants this semester will include writer and editor Constance C.R. White, who will be the keynote speaker for the program’s online launch, as well as Parsons alumna Lucy Jones, who will discuss the launch of FFORA, an accessories brand for the disabled that she created. “She will be very relatable to the students,” said Keanan Duffty, program director for the MPS and associate professor of fashion.

The online version of the program will be comprised of five-week modules that will start on Aug. 31 and run for 15 weeks.

The Masters in Fashion Management launched last fall with 32 students, Duffty said, which the school selected from 200 applicants. This fall it has accepted 40 students from among the 350 applicants, and another 90 will be able to enter the on-campus, in-person program that is expected to start in January “if COVID-19 permits,” he said.