Tommy Hilfiger Soars High in the Sky With New Monogram Unveil

Tommy Hilfiger’s brand new monogram, which debuted during New York Fashion Week this fall, took on new heights this week, projected a half-mile high on the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

The event was the first of its kind in a global unveil of the interlocking T and H monogram, created by British illustrator and graphic designer Fergus Purcell. “This is a big moment in our brand history, and we wanted to honor that with a grand gesture,” said Avery Baker, Hilfiger’s chief brand officer.

The Burj Khalifa takeover is in collaboration with the brand’s local franchise partner, Apparel Group. Baker said the brand is seeing major growth across the Middle East, with dozens of new stores opening in recent years, as well as a new office in 2021. “The positive response from consumers across the GCC makes it an exciting time for us to be entering into creative and high-level brand activations, such as the launch of the TH Monogram.”