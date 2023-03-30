Tommy Hilfiger Is Surfing the ‘Sporty’ Eyewear Trend

GOTTA WEAR SHADES: The Tommy Hilfiger sunglasses were suspended in blocks of ice, broadcast on stacks of TV sets and at the disposal of guests for photos at various selfie stations, one depicting a futuristic city in the brand’s red, white and blue palette.

Custom cocktails were tailored to various lifestyles — beach, mountain or city — one of them steaming like a cauldron.

The sprawling party at Palais de Tokyo in Paris on Wednesday night was to introduce a spring campaign for the eyewear featuring Spanish soccer player Sergio Ramos, Australian snowboarder Scotty James and Brazil-born mountain biker, surfer and skier Nick Pescetto.

eyewear. Sergio Ramos in Tommy Hilfiger Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

It also underlined the fizzy market for sunglasses designed for various outdoor leisure pursuits.

Clutching one of the steaming drinks and straining to be heard above the hip-hop DJs, Angelo Trocchia, chief executive officer of Safilo Group, Hilfiger’s eyewear licensee since 2010, described robust demand for eyewear of this ilk. “We believe there is a gap in the market and that Tommy can fill that gap,” he said.

Dubbed “Sporty Active,” the spring collection hinges on resin frames and polycarbonate “tech” lenses in a variety of colors.

According to Ramos, the glasses “combine everything you need — design, comfort and a cool touch.”

Safilo has been producing sporty eyewear for Tommy Hilfiger for about two years, Trocchia noted. The latest licensing pact between the two firms runs until Dec. 31, 2025.