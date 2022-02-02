Tommy Hilfiger to Be Honored by AmfAR’s Inaugural Palm Beach Event

Tommy Hilfiger will be honored for his commitment to the fight against AIDS at amfAR’s inaugural Palm Beach, Fla., event on March 5.

Sylvester Stallone will present Hilfiger with his award. Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Christina Aguilera will headline the event, which will take place at the private home of Amy and John Phelan.

Event chairs include the Phelans, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, Robert Kraft, Dana Blumberg, Omeed and Caroline Malik, and Stephen and Christine Schwarzman.

The open-air event will include a socially distanced cocktail reception, a seated dinner, a live auction of luxury experiences and contemporary art, and Aguilera’s performance. Singer and songwriter Parson James will also perform at the event.

The auction will include pieces from several contemporary artists including Harland Miller, Vaughn Spann, Jim Hodges, Jose Alvarez and Jim Lambie, among others. Some of the donated works include a large-scale painting from Spann’s Rainbow series, courtesy of the artist and Almine Rech and a triptych celebrating love by Miller, courtesy of the artist and White Cube Gallery.

AmfAR haș had support in Southern Florida since 1986 and has awarded more than 90 grants, totaling $6 million, in the region.

Signature sponsors of the event are David Yurman and Aston Martin.

