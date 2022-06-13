×
Kering Is Betting on Cryptocurrencies

Gucci Unveils High Jewelry Collection With Campaign Fronted by Jessica Chastain

What's Selling This Spring? Printed and Brightly Colored Dresses, Wide-leg Trousers and Blazers

Tommy Hilfiger to Outfit Dogs in His Signature All-American Style

Styles range from branded hoodies and preppy striped sweaters to three different raincoats.

The Kanine logo
The Kanine logo. courtesy image.

Tommy Hilfiger is tapping into a new market. The company has signed a licensing agreement with Kanine Pets World Ltd.  to launch Tommy Hilfiger Collection for dogs.

Hilfiger’s first collection for dogs will launch in 2023 and includes apparel, accessories and home products for dogs, all created in the signature Hilfiger All-American style.

As reported in WWD, a growing number of top-tier luxury brands and retailers have gotten into the nascent but growing pet accessories business, ranging from Saint Laurent dog dishes and striped Thom Browne leashes to Versace dog beds and Prada raincoats.

The Hilfiger dog collection will be designed, produced and distributed globally under license with Kanine.

Among the offerings are classic roll-necks, preppy striped sweaters, branded hoodies, three different styles of raincoats and a selection of classic and bow bandanas. Across the collection, the trademark red, white and blue color palette is complemented by seasonal pops of blush pink and jade green. 

Essential pieces include a braided leather leash set, a lightweight sport set and a leash set with a collar, harness and leash made from stripe fabric and leather straps. All sets are designed with Hilfiger’s flag logo and can be completed with a nylon or silicone bag holder. The collection is rounded out by padded dog beds, pet carriers and travel accessories. Woof.

