Tommy Hilfiger’s New Legacy Challenge Selects Three Finalists to Move to Last Round

Tommy Hilfiger’s New Legacy Challenge, a design competition developed by the Peoples Place Program in partnership with Harlem’s Fashion Row, has selected its three finalists out of the top 12 applicants. The partnership, established last year, aims to promote the upcoming generation of Black designers through a platform dedicated to amplifying their talent and vision.

The winner of the New Legacy Challenge will receive a grant for $20,000 and the opportunity to codesign a capsule collection alongside the Tommy Hilfiger design team.

Each finalist, with the guidance of a Tommy Hilfiger mentor, will reimagine six iconic prep styles, including the hoodie, the spring varsity jacket and the polo. The designers will present their final collections to a panel of jury members in March, which will be followed by an event to announce and celebrate the winning designer.

The event will also include a premiere of the new Legacy Challenge docuseries, directed by award-winning filmmaker Luchina Fisher, that will take the audience behind the scenes and share an inside look at how each designer was inspired to approach the challenge.

The finalists are Megan Smith, founder of Megan Renee, a sustainable women’s contemporary brand that draws inspiration from her travels; Johnathan Hayden, whose namesake brand balances his interaction/UX design background with a mixed cultural identity to create versatile separates for women, and Clarence Ruth, whose label Cotte D’Armes explores denim from a fresh vantage point with all all denim-based collection of bottoms, tops and outerwear while fusing military with a hint of streetwear and biker chic.

The designers will take the stage at Harlem’s Fashion Row’s fourth annual Black History Month Summit on Feb. 15 to share their experience and journey with the New Legacy Challenge.

