Tommy Hilfiger is teaming with streetwear pioneer A Bathing Ape on a capsule collection of men’s wear.

The Tommy Jeans x Aape by A Bathing Ape line will include polos, denim jackets, T-shirts, footwear and other accessories that draw their inspiration from Nineties hip-hop and street culture. The collection features a red, white and blue color palette and includes Aape’s Moon Face logo and camouflage patterns. The apparel silhouettes are oversize and the sneakers are chunky-soled and color-blocked and feature a Tommy Jeans x Aape by A Bathing Ape flag logo.

The collection will drop on the Tommy Hilfiger e-commerce site as well as in Tommy Jeans stores in Shanghai and Toyko, A Bathing Ape stores and in other select retail stores in Europe on July 11.

T-shirts will retail for 87 euros to 99 euros, hats are 87 euros to 105 euros, polos are 123 euros, shorts are 159 euros to 174 euros, sneakers are 265 euros and the denim jacket is 349 euros.

Aape is a diffusion line that was created by A Bathing Ape in 2012. It is targeted to a younger, hipper customer and its logo is also an updated version of the company’s signature round ape face.

This is the first collaboration between the brands.